COVID Vaccination Eludes Refugees Living in India

“Including refugees in the vaccine rollout is the key to ending the pandemic,” says UNHCR.

It will be a monumental task for India, which is currently facing a huge shortage of vaccines, to vaccinate the refugees living in the country.

2,40,000 refugees and asylum seekers and nearly 3.8 million Nepali and Bangladeshi immigrants are in India currently. And for now, all of them are excluded from India’s ambitious but very slow vaccination plan.

The Quint met some of the refugee families from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Myanmar living in Delhi to find out what they feel about this exclusion.