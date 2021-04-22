India Fighting Two Adversaries: COVID and Indian State

Amid the horrific second wave of the pandemic, Indians are not only fighting COVID but also the inefficiency of the Indian state.

A country of 139 crore people doesn’t have an efficient healthcare system to manage 20 lakh active cases. There is a dearth of oxygen supply, medicines, ventilators, and hospital beds.

Who should be held responsible for the crisis? Didn't we declare victory over coronavirus too early? This is no time for blame-game because lives are at stake. Everyone should come together to save lives.