Boman Irani: From Waiting Tables To Winning Performances

Birthday boy Boman Irani is unstoppable, and proof that age is just a number. Abira Dhar Boman Irani during his theatre days. | (Photo courtesy: Twitter) Videos Birthday boy Boman Irani is unstoppable, and proof that age is just a number.

Can you believe that as a child, actor Boman Irani refused to speak because people laughed at him? We caught up with the comedian who told The Quint how he struggled with speech. His mother was the one who encouraged him and sent him to a speech therapist.

"As a kid I was afraid to speak because whenever I spoke people used to laugh. And I used to find that... you know, 'Why are people laughing at me?' 'Are they laughing at me?'" Boman Irani, Actor

Boman has inspired people of all ages with his life story. Before he entered the film industry, he worked as a shopkeeper for over 14 years. He also trained as a waiter and joined the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel where he served stars like Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor. From being part of the staff to being a guest at the Taj, this veteran actor has come a long way.

"I get nostalgic every time I go to any hotel. Because when I call up room service, there is some kid over there like me. Picking up a tray and walking towards the room. When I was at the Taj, I must have met a few celebrities and I was nervous maybe. Randhir Kapoor was there once, Rishi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor. But that was when I was working at the restaurant and not in room service." Boman Irani, Actor

Breaking norms Boman started his career as an actor at 35.

"When everybody says I came in late, they are right probably. But I came in late in the timeline of age. I came in perfectly on the dot in the timeline of experience." Boman Irani, Actor