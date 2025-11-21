Sanskrit Education in Bihar: Colleges Used As Cattle Sheds, Schools in Ruins

Goats Tied Inside College, Library Turned Into a Bedroom

Right next to the school, it stands Baba Saheb Ram Sanskrit College, where a lock hangs on the common room door. Outside the common room, a few goats are tied—making it clear that this place has now become a shelter for animals, not an institution of learning.

The college library has turned into a bedroom. Old Sanskrit books lie buried under thick layers of dust and cobwebs.

Hostel Shut Down

The women’s hostel, built for female students, has been shut for years. There are no security guards, and the building is in a dilapidated state.

To understand the condition of Sanskrit schools, we contacted teachers in Darbhanga as well as in Madhubani and Saran districts. Rajendra Jha, a teacher from Madhubani, says,