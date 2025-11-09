Bihar’s Black Diamond Makhana: Secret Behind Hidden Caste Truth

The makhana economy is also a story of caste. The Sahni and other backward communities are not economically privileged enough to own land, forcing them to work on leased ponds and farms controlled by upper castes. A makhana trader admits that the Brahmins, and rich sections of the society control the business of makhana. While the workers work on ponds and at facilities in high heat conditions, the upper caste and richer section decides the prices and controls the market. The impact is heavily felt by the workers who harvest makhanas.