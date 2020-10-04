Bigg Boss 14: Jaan On the Hardest Part of Being Kumar Sanu’s Son

Jaan Kumar Sanu is entering the Bigg Boss 14 house so that he can prove to the world that apart from being Kumar Sanu's son he has a personality of his own. Speaking to The Quint the singer said that he has worked really hard on his skills and has never got any special favours only because he is Kumar Sanu's son. He talks about the hardest part of being Kumar Sanu's son.
Jaan reveals that his father was apprehensive about him entering the Bigg Boss house but he managed to convince him and he’s now quite supportive. One thing that this young singer is clear about is that he doesn't want any cheap publicity.
