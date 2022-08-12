‘I’d Do It Again’: Hindu Man Who Saved Lives of 8 Muslims in Ayodhya in 1992

Cameraperson: Athar Rather

Over 50 years ago, Razia Khatoon’s afternoons as a child had a recurring visitor at home – badki amma. She was a Hindu woman who was Razia’s mother’s age, and lived next door in their modest neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

“My mother and badki amma were like family and that relationship has carried on for generations,” said Razia, 60. This is why, on the morning of 7 December 1992 – a day after the Babri Majid was demolished – Razia didn’t hesitate for a minute before knocking at badki amma’s house after she heard news of violence spreading in her lane.

“The Babri Masjid had been demolished a night ago. The next morning, I heard the Kar Sevaks were in our locality. There was violence, so I took my mother, who was wheelchair-bound by then, and went to our neighbour’s house to seek shelter,” said Razia, seated inside her one-room apartment in the same lane where she grew up, in Ayodhya.