What India Can Learn From the Stories of Mewati Unity|India’s SeculaRhythm

Many moons ago, when Mewat's Muslims were ready to leave India during the partition, Mahatma Gandhi came to the refugee camp situated in the village Ghasera and urged them to stay. He called the Meos, "Iss desh ki reed ki haddi" or the back bone of India. Based on this historic incident, Azgar Hussain, a Meo Muslim Mirasi, wrote a melodious strain of song ''Baapu Gandhi par Bharat ko hai Meo matwalo''.

The lyrics say, "We are in love with Mahatama Gandhi, we are fond of him." This later became Mirasi's legendary ballad.