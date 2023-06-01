Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPS Officer Rajiv Singh Appointed Manipur Police Chief in Place of P Doungel

IPS Officer Rajiv Singh Appointed Manipur Police Chief in Place of P Doungel

The move is being seen as a bid to portray a more neutral police force, by appointing a non-tribal, non-Metei chief.
The Quint
India
Published:

Rajiv Singh, who had been working as an inspector general (operations) in the Central Reserve Police Force, was sent to Manipur on Tuesday, 30 May, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an order on Thursday.

|

(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint) 

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajiv Singh, who had been working as an inspector general (operations) in the Central Reserve Police Force, was sent to Manipur on Tuesday, 30 May, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an order on Thursday.</p></div>

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Tripura cadre Rajiv Singh was on Thursday, 1 June, appointed the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur in place of P Doungel, who belongs to the Kuki tribe.

Singh, who had been working as an inspector general (operations) in the Central Reserve Police Force, was sent to Manipur on Tuesday, 30 May, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an order on Thursday.

"The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey the approval of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for Inter-cadre deputation of Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR:93), presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years from the date of joining, in relaxation of the policy as a special case in public interest," the order said.

Also ReadManipur Violence | Escaping the Conflict, Kuki Families Find Safe Haven in Delhi
The major overhaul in the police force, that came amid Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, is being looked upon as a bid to portray a more neutral police force by bringing in a non-tribal and non-Metei official to take control of the state police.

Manipur has been witnessing weeks-long violence since the beginning of May between tribals and non-tribal groups, during which at least 75 people are said to have died.

Also ReadManipur & Wikipedia: How Kuki-Zo's Digital Inequity Has Caused a Narrative Shift

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT