‘Ammu’ & Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ Are Unique Despite Their Similarities: Charu

Speaking about her take on the film, Aishwarya Lekshmi shared that she is “proud of Ammu". On working in female-driven stories directed by male filmmakers like Sai Pallavi starrer Gargi, Malayalam film Archana 31 Not Out, and Ammu, Aishwarya said that she doesn't look at them as male directors. She would like to call them 'Feminists'.

Naveen Chandra, who has worked as a villain in most of his films, when asked about his character in Charukesh's directorial, shared, “My role in Ammu is very different from rest of the negative shades that I have played. This role is what I wanted in my film career”.

Complementing Naveen Chandra for his exceptional acting skills, Aishwarya said, “We had a huge competition with each other to ensure we make the scenes better”.