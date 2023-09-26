Once Bullied for Stammering, Amlan Borgohain is the Fastest Indian Today

Meet Amlan Borgohain, India's fastest man.
(The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan Camera: Yashpal Singh
''Everyone is nervous on the starting line and that gives me confidence. Why should I get nervous form him? He is getting nervous from me because I am the fastest guy''.
Amlan Borgohain from Assam's Jorhat was only 18 years old when he got into athletics. At 25, he is the fastest Indian man with record of clocking 10.25 seconds in 100mts and 20.25 seconds in 200mts.
Within four months, Amlan broke the national records of Mohd. Anas Yahya (6 April'22, 200m) and Amiya K Mallick (29 Aug'22, 100m).
Amlan's elder brother, Pradyuman couldn't pursue his dream of becoming a footballer. He put all his energy and time into training Amlan. From waking up early, to driving Amlan on his scooty to his training centre, and waiting for him to complete his sessions.
Amlan with his family.
Amlan has got a tattooed 'maa' on his arm. Whenever he is down, he looks at the tattoo and it reminds him of all the reasons he should keep going on. 'I just do it for her', Amlan says.
Amlan with his mother.
Tattoo on Amlan's arm.
Amlan after winning a race.
Growing up, Amlan was bullied for stammering but he didn't let it impact his life negatively. He doesn't even remember most of the things. He says, he has crossed that stage of his life.
Despite a positive outlook and achievements, Amlan faced his toughest battle against his inner saboteur. A time when he almost quint.
In 2022, he couldn't make it to Commonwealth games selection, which made him very upset. He reached a point where he told his psychologist that he doesn't want to do athletics anymore.
The psychologist convinced him to go for one last race and then think of why he got into athletics and why he loves it.
The cartoon character which motivates Amlan is Dragon Ball Z's Goku. He says, he likes Goku because he doesn't compares himself with anyone. The character always aspires to be better, happier and stronger everyday.
Music is solace for a lot of people, for Amlan, music played a minor part before he broke the 100mts national record.
Coming from the northeast, Amlan is well aware of all the roadblocks and difficulties that a sports person faces to land that one opportunity to make it big.
In our special series, 'Homegrown Heroes,' The Quint brings you the extraordinary sports stars from the Northeast. Get ready to delve into such untold stories from India's Northeast. Uncover their real selves – and forge a deeper connection with these remarkable individuals.
Our documentaries take time, money, and resources to produce. That's where our Quint Members come in! By financially empowering our journalism, YOU can ensure that these stories are heard.
SUPPORT THIS PROJECT. Help us tell stories that matter.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)