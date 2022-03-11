Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results Explained in 10 Points

Mayawati, during the election campaign, never looked as though she was fighting to win. Though during the Agra rally she claimed to showcase a repetition of the BSP's performance in 2007, the voters did not believe her words. Even the deflection of her core Jatav voters is being reflected in the results.

The Congress was never in the fight.

It chose to raise issues like an NGO and fielded Asha Singh, mother of the Unnao rape survivor, and Khushi Dubey – sister of Aman Dubey who was killed in the Bikaru encounter.

The Congress raised the issue of Khushi being jailed and tried to give a positive message, but could gather only headlines and not the votes. The party, which was looking to find its feet back in UP before the crucial 2024 general election, failed miserably when it came to electoral performance.