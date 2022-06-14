Indian Restaurant in the US Named 'Chai Pani' Wins Outstanding Restaurant Award

An Indian street food restaurant called 'Chai Pani' (tea and water) in North Carolina was named America's most Outstanding Restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@chaipani)
An Indian street food restaurant called 'Chai Pani' (tea and water) in North Carolina was named America's most outstanding restaurant at the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago on Monday, 13 June, Bloomberg reported.
It was the first time that the awards were announced in two years, after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of lockdowns (such as the closure of restaurants).
Instagram page of Chai Pani.
Corn bhel, green mango chaat, sev batata dahi puri, aloo tikki chaat.
The website of the Asheville restaurant run by five-time James Beard-nominated Chef Meherwan Irani, reads:
Butter paneer and rice.
A range of spices at 'Chai Pani'.
Bhapa Doi – yogurt custard topped with saffron and pistachios.
The awards come in the backdrop of surging inflation, with Americans paying the highest prices for food in 40 years.
A Native American restaurant called 'Owamni' in Minneapolis, in which the staff is 75 percent Indigenous, won the 'Best New Restaurant' award.
(With inputs from Bloomberg.)
