'Tasty and That's It': Russia Unveils Fast-Food Brand Replacing McDonald's

After McDonald's exited Russia in protest against the invasion of Ukraine, the fast-food giant's substitute was recently unveiled in Moscow.
(Photo: Twitter/@natashasrussia)
After fast-food giant McDonald's exited Russia in protest against the invasion of Ukraine, the country saw on Sunday, 12 June, in Moscow, the launch of its substitute: "Vkusno i Tochka" which in English means "Tasty and That's It."
The slogan of the newly opened food venture reads: "The name changes, love stays."
"Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference either in quality or ambience," Oleg Paroyev, the CEO of Vkusno i Tochka, was quoted as saying.
According to officials of the company, the composition of its burgers will be the same as that of McDonald's, and even the equipment used by the latter will remain the same.
Unfortunately for Vkusno i Tochka, one protester disrupted the unveiling, shouting "bring back Big Mac!"
McDonald's shut up shop in Russia around a month ago after more than 30 years of operating in the country, becoming one of the biggest global brands to leave in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions.
Around 84 percent of its almost 850 restaurants are to be sold to a local buyer who will not be permitted to use the McDonald's name, logo, branding, or menu.
"The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the precipitating unpredictable operating environment, have led McDonald's to conclude that continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable," read a part of the company's statement announcing the exit.
(With inputs from Reuters and the BBC.)
