'Tasty and That's It': Russia Unveils Fast-Food Brand Replacing McDonald's

After fast-food giant McDonald's exited Russia in protest against the invasion of Ukraine, the country saw on Sunday, 12 June, in Moscow, the launch of its substitute: "Vkusno i Tochka" which in English means "Tasty and That's It."

The slogan of the newly opened food venture reads: "The name changes, love stays."

"Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference either in quality or ambience," Oleg Paroyev, the CEO of Vkusno i Tochka, was quoted as saying.