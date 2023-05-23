From 2008 to 2023, Watch How IPL’s All-Time Highest Runscorers List Has Changed

2008: Kings XI Punjab’s Shaun Marsh tops the list of highest runs with a total of 616 runs in the first season of the Indian Premier League. Sanath Jayasuriya from Mumbai Indians smashes 31 sixes through the season, and is the third-highest runscorer.

2009: The Orange Cap is awarded to Matthew Hayden of Chennai Super Kings, but Adam Gilchrist is on top of the all-time IPL runscorers list with 931 runs in two seasons.

2010: Suresh Raina overtakes Gilchrist as the IPL’s highest run scorer.

2011: Raina continues to be in the top spot, and in second place at the end of the 2011 season is none other than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar!

2012: Raina maintains his position as the all-time leading runscorer in the IPL, while Chris Gayle earns the Orange Cap for scoring 733 runs in the season, including a remarkable 59 sixes.

2013: Gayle is now in third place on the all-time list, behind Raina and Rohit Sharma. Rohit leads Mumbai Indians to their first IPL title, and ends the season with a total of 2,513 runs in the IPL.

2014: Gautam Gambhir leads Kolkata Knight Riders to their second IPL title in three years, and ends the season in third place on the all-time leading runscorers list.

2015: Virat Kohli rises up the charts, ending the season in the fourth spot.

2016: Kohli scores a whopping 973 runs in one season, and ends 2016 as the IPL's all-time highest runscorer, just ahead of Suresh Raina!

2017: Raina regains the top spot! It's Kohli in second place now, with Rohit Sharma not far behind.

2018: Only 37 runs separate Raina and Kohli at the end of the season.

2019: Kohli finally makes the No. 1 spot his own, and Raina's glorious reign at the top ends.

2020: Kohli holds onto his position as the IPL's all-time leading run scorer, ending the season at a total of 5,878 runs.

2021: Shikhar Dhawan goes from 5th place at the end of 2020 to 2nd place at the end of 2021, scoring 587 runs in the season.

2022: David Warner, a bona fide IPL legend, rises to third place in the all-time list, but only Kohli and Dhawan have crossed 6,000 IPL runs by the end of 2022.

2023: An IPL title eludes Virat Kohli once again, but the King still reigns supreme on the list of the IPL's all-time highest runscorers.