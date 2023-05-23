From 2008 to 2023, Watch How IPL’s All-Time Highest Runscorers List Has Changed

Is King Kohli on top of the charts? Does MS Dhoni feature in the top five? What about Chris Gayle?
(Photo: Meghnad Bose/The Quint)
At the end of the league stage of IPL 2023, who are the batters who feature in the list of the Indian Premier League’s all-time highest runscorers?
Find the answers in this interactive by The Quint Lab, as we showcase the list of all-time leading run-scorers in the IPL, from the league’s debut season in 2008 to its 16th iteration this year.
(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Let's now take a closer look at the list, season by season.
2008: Kings XI Punjab’s Shaun Marsh tops the list of highest runs with a total of 616 runs in the first season of the Indian Premier League. Sanath Jayasuriya from Mumbai Indians smashes 31 sixes through the season, and is the third-highest runscorer.
2009: The Orange Cap is awarded to Matthew Hayden of Chennai Super Kings, but Adam Gilchrist is on top of the all-time IPL runscorers list with 931 runs in two seasons.
2010: Suresh Raina overtakes Gilchrist as the IPL’s highest run scorer.
2011: Raina continues to be in the top spot, and in second place at the end of the 2011 season is none other than Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar!
2012: Raina maintains his position as the all-time leading runscorer in the IPL, while Chris Gayle earns the Orange Cap for scoring 733 runs in the season, including a remarkable 59 sixes.
2013: Gayle is now in third place on the all-time list, behind Raina and Rohit Sharma. Rohit leads Mumbai Indians to their first IPL title, and ends the season with a total of 2,513 runs in the IPL.
2014: Gautam Gambhir leads Kolkata Knight Riders to their second IPL title in three years, and ends the season in third place on the all-time leading runscorers list.
2015: Virat Kohli rises up the charts, ending the season in the fourth spot.
2016: Kohli scores a whopping 973 runs in one season, and ends 2016 as the IPL's all-time highest runscorer, just ahead of Suresh Raina!
2017: Raina regains the top spot! It's Kohli in second place now, with Rohit Sharma not far behind.
2018: Only 37 runs separate Raina and Kohli at the end of the season.
2019: Kohli finally makes the No. 1 spot his own, and Raina's glorious reign at the top ends.
2020: Kohli holds onto his position as the IPL's all-time leading run scorer, ending the season at a total of 5,878 runs.
2021: Shikhar Dhawan goes from 5th place at the end of 2020 to 2nd place at the end of 2021, scoring 587 runs in the season.
2022: David Warner, a bona fide IPL legend, rises to third place in the all-time list, but only Kohli and Dhawan have crossed 6,000 IPL runs by the end of 2022.
2023: An IPL title eludes Virat Kohli once again, but the King still reigns supreme on the list of the IPL's all-time highest runscorers.
Virat Kohli: In 16 seasons of the IPL, Kohli has scored a total of 7,263 runs, including 7 centuries and 50 half centuries, at an overall strike rate of 130.02.
Shikhar Dhawan: With a total of 6,617 runs at a strike rate of 127.18, Gabbar is surely an all-time star of the IPL.
David Warner: Another long-timer in the IPL, the Australian opener has scored 6,397 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 139.92.
Rohit Sharma: With multiple IPL titles to his name, Hitman ranks fourth on the all-time list of highest runscorers, with 6,192 runs at a strike rate of 130.11.
Suresh Raina: The Chennai Super Kings legend comes in fifth on the list, with a total of 5,528 runs at a strike rate of 136.76.
