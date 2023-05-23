2008 to 2023: Watch How IPL’s All-Time Highest Wicket-Takers List Has Changed

2008: Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir tops the wicket-taking charts in the inaugural edition of the IPL, with 22 wickets to his name.

2009: Leg spin legend Shane Warne is second on the list, with 33 wickets in two seasons of the IPL.

2010: It's time for another leg spin legend to shine — Anil Kumble takes the fourth spot in the all-time list at the end of the 2010 season, with 45 wickets.

2011: Slinga Malinga enters the top 10 and rockets up to third place by the end of the season. How's that for pace?

2012: Lasith Malinga is now at No. 1! With 83 scalps, he is nine wickets ahead of Amit Mishra.

2013: Dwayne Bravo is in the top 10, featuring at seventh place with 79 wickets.

2014: Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh occupy positions two, three and four, as the three Indian spinners chase Slinga Malinga, who still holds the lead.

2015: Malinga widens his lead, and ends the season 32 wickets ahead of runner-up Amit Mishra!

2016: Ravichandran Ashwin reaches the milestone of 100 IPL wickets, and stands at 7th place in the all-time list.

2017: Sunil Narine enters the top 10, and the list is evenly split - five pacers and five spinners!

2018: Dwayne Bravo moves up to fourth place with 136 wickets, the highest for any all-rounder on the list.

2019: Lasith Malinga takes Mumbai Indians to another IPL title with his final IPL wicket. He now has 170 scalps to his name!

2020: The top five change a few places here and there - but it's still the three Indian spinners and the two foreign pacers.

2021: Bravo is now at second place, one wicket ahead of Amit Mishra and just three behind Malinga.

2022: The West Indian all-rounder finally crosses the Sri Lankan speedster, and Dwayne Bravo ends the 2022 season as IPL's all-time highest wicket-taker! Yuzvendra Chahal races up from the ninth position to fourth place.

2023: It's Yuzi time, as Chahal takes Bravo's spot and becomes the highest wicket-taker in the IPL!