2008 to 2023: Watch How IPL’s All-Time Highest Wicket-Takers List Has Changed

At the end of the league stage of IPL 2023, who are the bowlers who feature in the list of the Indian Premier League’s all-time highest wicket-takers?
(Photo: Meghnad Bose/The Quint)
Find the answers in this interactive by The Quint Lab, as we showcase the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in the IPL, from the league’s debut season in 2008 to its 16th iteration this year.
(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Let's now take a closer look at the list, season by season.
2008: Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir tops the wicket-taking charts in the inaugural edition of the IPL, with 22 wickets to his name.
2009: Leg spin legend Shane Warne is second on the list, with 33 wickets in two seasons of the IPL.
2010: It's time for another leg spin legend to shine — Anil Kumble takes the fourth spot in the all-time list at the end of the 2010 season, with 45 wickets.
2011: Slinga Malinga enters the top 10 and rockets up to third place by the end of the season. How's that for pace?
2012: Lasith Malinga is now at No. 1! With 83 scalps, he is nine wickets ahead of Amit Mishra.
2013: Dwayne Bravo is in the top 10, featuring at seventh place with 79 wickets.
2014: Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh occupy positions two, three and four, as the three Indian spinners chase Slinga Malinga, who still holds the lead.
2015: Malinga widens his lead, and ends the season 32 wickets ahead of runner-up Amit Mishra!
2016: Ravichandran Ashwin reaches the milestone of 100 IPL wickets, and stands at 7th place in the all-time list.
2017: Sunil Narine enters the top 10, and the list is evenly split - five pacers and five spinners!
2018: Dwayne Bravo moves up to fourth place with 136 wickets, the highest for any all-rounder on the list.
2019: Lasith Malinga takes Mumbai Indians to another IPL title with his final IPL wicket. He now has 170 scalps to his name!
2020: The top five change a few places here and there - but it's still the three Indian spinners and the two foreign pacers.
2021: Bravo is now at second place, one wicket ahead of Amit Mishra and just three behind Malinga.
2022: The West Indian all-rounder finally crosses the Sri Lankan speedster, and Dwayne Bravo ends the 2022 season as IPL's all-time highest wicket-taker! Yuzvendra Chahal races up from the ninth position to fourth place.
2023: It's Yuzi time, as Chahal takes Bravo's spot and becomes the highest wicket-taker in the IPL!
