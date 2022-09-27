'If I Don't Respond to Calls...': Iranian Women's Fight Told Through SOS Texts

Read the SOS messages sent by Iranian women protesters on WhatsApp and Telegram, before they lost internet access.
(Photo: The Quint)
“If I don’t respond to your calls, understand that our internet has been shut off,” an Iranian woman, who is one of the protesters, typed an urgent message via WhatsApp.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, who was detained by the police for not wearing the hijab appropriately, has catalysed a wave of protests across the country against a government that perhaps fears nothing more than a popular uprising.
On 21 September, the Iranian government put a blanket ban on social media, making it difficult for protesters, who are predominantly women, to communicate with the rest of the world about the brutality of the Riot Police.
A day before the social media ban, on 20 September, hundreds of protesters gathered at Tehran's Keshavarz Boulevard – chanting 'Death to Khamenei' – and verbally attacking Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Around 9 pm the next day, messages stopped going through, videos were not getting uploaded, calls were disconnected, and pictures were not downloading anymore. With that, WhatsApp groups in Iran began buzzing with rumours that the regime was shutting off the internet across the capital Tehran, in an attempt to contain the protests.
Some sent out SOS messages and requested journalists to record their testimonies before they lost access to the internet. The Quint has accessed some of the urgent messages.
"Just wanted to let you know that I have reached home safe. But please, please convince other journalists to focus on what is happening here," another message read.