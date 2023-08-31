INDIA Alliance Meeting Live Updates: The INDIA (India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) coalition's third meeting in three months is set to get underway in Mumbai on Thursday, 31 August and Friday, 1 September.

Around 63 representatives from 28 political parties will be attending the meet, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar had said at a press conference earlier.

At the meeting, the multi-party group is expected to decide on a coordination committee and pick a logo for the alliance.

The Opposition bloc held their first meeting in Patna back in June, and then they huddled again in Bengaluru last month.