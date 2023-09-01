Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019INDIA Alliance Meet LIVE Updates: Logo, Coordination Committee on the Cards

INDIA Alliance Meet LIVE Updates: Logo, Coordination Committee on the Cards

India Alliance Meeting in Mumbai, Full List of Parties Live: Check updates of the meeting here.
Opposition INDIA meeting LIVE updates. 

(Photo: PTI)

Opposition INDIA meeting LIVE updates.

INDIA Alliance Meeting Live Updates: After an informal meeting on Thursday, 31 August, members of the India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition are scheduled to hold formal discussions on Friday, 1 September in Mumbai.

The multi-party group is expected to decide on a coordination committee and pick a logo for the alliance on Friday, following which a press conference will be held.

The coalition had announced on Thursday that seat sharing would be finalised by 30 September.

  • The coalition members had an informal meeting on Thursday followed by dinner.

  • Several leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav, MK Stalin, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Mehbooba Mufti, Manoj Jha, and Raghav Chadha arrived in Mumbai on Thursday.

  • The Opposition bloc held their first meeting in Patna back in June, and then they huddled again in Bengaluru last month.

