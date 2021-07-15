Zomato IPO: Subscribed 1.05 Times on Day 1; 27% Applicants Under 25

Restaurant aggregator and food delivery firm Zomato Ltd on Wednesday, 14 July, launched its three-day initial public offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issue of Rs 9,000 crore and sale of shares worth Rs 375 crore by existing investors.

The issue got subscribed 1.05 times at the end of the first day of the IPO, as per data available on the BSE.

The anchor investors’ portion in the public issue of Zomato Ltd on Tuesday was subscribed at Rs 76 per equity share.

Zomato’s maiden offering attracted bids for 756 million shares, worth Rs 5,700 crore, as against 719.2 million on offer in the IPO, which closes on Friday, as per data provided by the stock exchanges, Business Standard reported.