Yahoo Answers to Permanently Shut Down on 4 May 

One of the longest-running web Q&A platforms Yahoo Answers, which has been operating since 2005, will shut down permanently on 4 May.

Yahoo, which is now part of Verizon Media Group, announced the change at the top of the Yahoo Answers homepage.

The message links to a FAQ, which details the timeline of the shutdown. Starting 20 April, the platform will no longer accept new submissions, the FAQ explains, The Verge reported on Monday, 4 April.