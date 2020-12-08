Xiaomi’s Mi to Launch ‘Made in India’ 55-inch QLED TV on 16 Dec

Mi Smart TVs continue to be the best-selling devices for nine consecutive quarters in India, with a 22 percent market share (Q2, 2020). The company recently said it has sold over 50 lakh Mi TVs since its inception in 2018.

"We have seen that the aspirations of the consumers are ever-changing. With the launch of new QLED TV, we are focusing on the improvement of the momentum of this segment as well as increase its adaptation rate," Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead, Smart TV, Mi India, told IANS.

"Mi QLED TV will combine great picture quality, incredible acoustic audio and a great lifestyle design. It will be a perfect amalgamation of technology and design, enhancing both the living space and entertainment experience for consumers," Nilakantan elaborated.