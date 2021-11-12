Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Expected To Launch With Qualcomm Chipsets Globally
(Photo: logok.org)
According to reports, Xiaomi is scheduling to launch its latest Redmi Note 11 series across the global markets with a new design. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+ version have already been launched in China, the rest of the world is eagerly waiting for its release.
According to a Vietnamese portal, the Pixel, the global variant of the Redmi Note 11 series is reportedly packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets, instead of the MediaTek Dimensity processors found on the models launched in China. Users can also expect to see a different design on the back panel of Redmi Note 11 series amongst other exciting features.
However, the fact that Xiaomi might be going for Qualcomm snapdragon chipsets for the global market variants of the redmi note 11 series could be for a range of reasons. In fact, it is not surprising at all because most of Xiaomi's smartphones across the globe have been powered by Snapdragon processors. It was only the Redmi Note 8 Pro that was one of the few devices that came with the MediaTek processor in 2019.
Secondly, according to another tipster with @chunvn8888 handle on Twitter, Xiaomi's decision to pack the redmi note 11 series with the snapdragon chipsets could also be due to the shortage in supply of the MediaTek chipsets at Xiaomi's production facilities.
The tipster also suggested in his tweet that the new phones along with the Redmi Note 11 series could be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 695 processors.
He also mentioned that the chip supply shortage is currently plaguing most companies across the world leading to ill impacting vendor shipments overall.
Redmi Note 11 is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, while Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ are likely to use MediaTek Dimensity 920 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.
Redmi Note 11 is expected to sport a LCD display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ variants are expected to sport AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
Furthermore, as per a report by GSMArena, Xiaomi teased on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, that at least one of the smartphones in the Note 11 series will sport a 108 MP primary camera.
According to previous leaks, Redmi Note 11 is likely to be available at a price of CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,050) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 16,300) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700) for 8GB RAM + 256GB.
The leak further suggests that Redmi Note 11 Pro will also be available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. These variants are expected to be available at price of CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700), CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 21,000), and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,400), respectively.
Moreover, 8GB + 128GB variant of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is likely to priced at CNY 2,199 (Rs 25,735 INR), reported Gadget360.