Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 11 Series: Price, Specification And Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series launched in China
(Photo: IANS)
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series are the latest launch in the global smartphones market. While the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ were launched in China earlier on the evening of 28 October 2021, Xiaomi has yet to announce the official date of the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series in India.
The major highlight of the Redmi Note 11 series is that all three smartphones are equipped with high refresh rate displays.
The top end version of the series, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ also enables 120W fast charging.
In addition, Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Watch 2 in its domestic market in China along with the Redmi Note 11 series.
While the Redmi Note 10 series was launched in India along with China and other global markets, Xiaomi has decided to launch the Redmi Note 11 series in China first.
The Redmi Note 11 price starts at CNY 1199 (approximately Rs 14,000) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1299 (approximately Rs 15,200),
The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1499 (approximately Rs 17,500)
The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at 1699 (approximately Rs 19,800).
The Redmi Note 11 features a 6.6-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate.
The Redmi Note 11 is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset.
It shall contain a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.
Redmi Note 11 also features a 50 megapixel primary rear camera along with an 8-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.
The price of the Redmi Note 11 Pro starts at CNY 1599 (approximately Rs 18,700) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant,
The price of the Redmi Note 11 Pro starts at CNY 1899 (approximately Rs 22,200) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant
The price of the Redmi Note 11 Pro starts at CNY 2099 (approximately Rs 24,500) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with DCI P3 wide colour gamut and 360Hz touch sampling rate.
It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.
The phone runs on Android 11 OS and has a 5,160 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.
Redmi Note 11 Pro shall also boast a 108 megapixel camera on the rear and enjoy JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
The price of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ starts at CNY 1899 (around Rs 22,200) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant
The price of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ starts at CNY 2099 (around Rs 24,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
The price of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ starts at CNY 2299 (around Rs 26,900) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with DCI P3 wide colour gamut and 360Hz touch sampling rate.
It is powered by a more capable MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.
It runs on Android 11 OS and houses a 5,160 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro features a 108 megapixel camera on the rear and the mobile shall also be equipped with JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
