Redmi Note 11 Pro And Note 11 Pro+ To Be Re-branded In India

Interested buyers must note that the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 22,200) for the 6GB + 128GB option. However, it also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is priced at CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 24,500) and 8GB + 256GB version that is priced at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 26,900).