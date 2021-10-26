Redmi Note 11 Series to Launch on 28 October: Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 11 series will launch on 28 October 2021.
(Photo: Redmi)
Redmi Note 11 Series: Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone series, Redmi Note 11 on Thursday, 28 October 2021.
As per the previous leaks, the company is going to launch three variant under Redmi Note 11 series: Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+.
According to the details shared by the company in Chinese microblogging site Weibo, at least one smartphone in the Redmi Note 11 series will sport a 108MP camera with 2.1 μm large pixels, reported GSMArena. Moreover, one of the phones in the series is expected to be supported by 120W fast charging.
As per a leak by Chinese tipster Arsenal, Redmi Note 11 is expected to be available at a price of CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,050) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 16,300) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700) for 8GB RAM + 256GB.
The leak further suggests that Redmi Note 11 Pro will also be available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. These variants are likely to be priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700), CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 21,000), and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,400), respectively.
Redmi Note 11 is likely to use MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, whereas, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ are expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 920 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.
Redmi Note 11 is expected to sport a LCD display with refresh rate of 120Hz while Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ variants are likely use AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.