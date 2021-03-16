Will Tinder’s New Policy for Background Checks Make the App Safer?

Online dating app Tinder will soon allow its users to run a background check on their possible dates.
Tinder’s partner company Match Group announced in a press release on Monday, 15 March, 2021 that it has partnered with a background check platform Garbo to integrate the service in its platform. Users will now be able to get a background check of their partners, regardless of their gender or sexuality.
The press release also notes that this feature is being introduced keeping the protection of women and marginalised groups in mind.
“For far too long women and marginalised groups in all corners of the world have faced many barriers to resources and safety,”said Tracey Breeden, Match Group, Head of safety and social advocacy.
But, are background verifications important, and will this make online dating a safer space? Here’s everything we know.
Like everything else, online dating also comes with its pros and cons. While internet can make it extremely easy to find a date, it also comes with increased security risks.
Dating a stranger when you meet on internet can pose serious risks, as cyber bullies can also join dating apps and trace information linked to your social media accounts. This can lead to cyber stalking, which means that scammers can track you down and put you in a vulnerable situation.
Not only scams but people can completely fake their identities online, which might lead people to meet sex offenders and scam artists looking to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals. Therefore, a background check before using a dating site is necessary to identify these criminals.
To perform a background check, the company informs that users will have to use the Garbo tool integrated with the app. Users can look up for their matches using either their first, last or their phone numbers on the app itself. Background checks will currently only be available for Tinder US customers.
Tinder users will be able to lookout the following about their matches :
Garbo states that it collects “public records and reports of violence or abuse, including arrests, convictions, restraining orders, harassment, and other violent crimes, police report(s), order(s) of protection / restraining orders, and other legal documents that report abuse, harassment, or other crimes.”
However, the platform announced that these checks will come at a cost, the pricing details of which have not been determined yet. “We’re still working out the pricing structure, but ultimately we want to be sure that the background checks are at a price point where it’s accessible to users,” a MatchGroup spokesperson told Mashable.
Cyber Security Researcher Sourajeet Majumder told The Quint that this is a responsible step considering the fact that the number of crimes related to dating apps are increasing in number.
“It's a good idea to allow people to know any past reports of violence or abuse which their Tinder match has committed but one should make sure that the other person isn't judged only on their past records,” he added.
It is to be noted that we do not know how accurate ‘Garbo’ (The tool which Tinder will be using for background check) will be in keeping public records that will be displayed when someone runs a background check. “In my opinion it shouldn't give out too much specific data about a past record, so that data of some other person who maybe related to the case is compromised,” he added.
Catfishing is when someone creates a fake identity on a social media site and lures people into relationships for personal gains.
In a country like India where dating apps are being largely used in major cities and is very popular among youngsters, catfishing is a major concern while using apps like Tinder.
“I believe the ‘Background Check’ feature will not be much effective in countering catfishing issues . According to reports using Garbo you can find past public records of crimes related to your dates by providing the name and number but it is very easy for someone to fake it and provide you wrong details and thus the background check will fail if this is how the feature works”, Majumder added.
