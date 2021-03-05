Will PUBG-New State be Launched in India? Details Here

PUBG: New State is a postmodern futuristic battle royale that is set up in 2051 which is said to introduce new and improved weapons, deployable bunkers, and modern gadgets. This game is said to be the sequel of PUBG Mobile but will have new added maps. However, the gameplay is likely to be similar to that of PUBG Mobile.

“Using diverse weapons and tactics, 100 survivors will face off until only one player or team remains standing. With an ever-shrinking Blue Zone, players must find weapons, vehicles, and consumables to gain the upper hand. Only the strongest will emerge as the ‘lone survivor’ in this epic showdown,” reads the app description on Google Play Store.