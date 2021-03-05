Will PUBG-New State be Launched in India? Details Here

PUBG-New State, the game’s latest version, has created alot of buzz since its launch. New information about the PUBG Mobile sequel reveals that the makers are working on to bring the Indian version of the game back to the country, a spokesperson of the game’s publisher Krafton has reportedly said.
According to a report by Sportskeeda, a Krafton representative informed that while the company is working hard on the launch of a new PUBG app specifically developed and serviced for India, it has decided not to include pre-registration for PUBG-New State in India.
In September, PUBG Mobile was banned in India by the Indian Government citing that the game was a threat to the “sovereignty, integrity, defense and security of the country”. Since then, there has been several attempts by Krafton to bring the battleroyale game back in the country.
PUBG: New State is a postmodern futuristic battle royale that is set up in 2051 which is said to introduce new and improved weapons, deployable bunkers, and modern gadgets. This game is said to be the sequel of PUBG Mobile but will have new added maps. However, the gameplay is likely to be similar to that of PUBG Mobile.
“Using diverse weapons and tactics, 100 survivors will face off until only one player or team remains standing. With an ever-shrinking Blue Zone, players must find weapons, vehicles, and consumables to gain the upper hand. Only the strongest will emerge as the ‘lone survivor’ in this epic showdown,” reads the app description on Google Play Store.
The official website of the new sequel is reportedly said to have a directory under assets marked as ‘hi.js’. The javascript file is for the Hindi version of the website.
However, Hindi is not listed as an available language when checked on the front end of the website.
While the Korean gaming company Krafton is awaiting for Indian government to take the decision on allowing PUBG to be relaunched in India, there doesn’t seem to any efforts from the Indian government to initiate talks with the gaming company.
A report by Sportskeeda suggests that Krafton is working hard to release PUBG mobile in India. Sean Hyunil Sohn, Head of Corporate Development at Krafton told Sportskeeda, “I cannot tell the timing or anything because we don't know yet. But what I can tell you is, we care about the Indian market greatly and also that's how I get to know you and get to know friends in the Indian gaming industry now. So definitely, we will work hard to make it happen”.
Meanwhile, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday, said, “PUBG is an example of a violent game and the government will soon setup a Center for Excellence in gaming to teach and promote Indian cultural ethos in the game”.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined