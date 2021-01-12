No Communication Regarding PUBG Mobile Relaunch, RTI Query Reveals

After the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) blocked access to PUBG Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG lite for allegedly stealing and transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which are located outside India, ‘PUBG lovers’ of the country have been waiting for the game to be reinstated.

The gaming giant had then released a press release stating that it hopes to work and comply with the Indian government and find a solution.” We hope to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations,” read a statement released by PUBG Mobile.

Since then, there has been no clarity as to when will PUBG be relaunched in India. Now, an RTI filed by GemWire answers numerous questions regarding the blockage of the game within the country.