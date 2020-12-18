‘PUBG Mobile India Launch Not Approved’: MeitY in Response to RTIs

Responses given by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to two different RTI applications reveal that no permissions have been granted, so far, for the popular gaming app PUBG Mobile India to launch.
Last month, PUBG Corporation announced the launch of the India-specific game, PUBG Mobile India, that could bring the game back to the country.
In a separate RTI response, the ministry stated that no permissions had been given for the launch of PUBG in the country. “MeitY has not given any permission for launch of PUBG,” the ministry said in its response, dated 12 December.
After PUBG Mobile India’s recent announcement of its revival in India, the app will be redesigned and tailored specifically for Indian audiences in mind. India will join the likes of Taiwan, Korea and Japan as the fifth country to get its own version of the popular game.
In the new version of India-specific PUBG Mobile India, the characters will be fully dressed, this wasn’t the case in the previous version where the game characters were half-naked and have to be dressed with the help of attires won or bought in the game, reported India Today.
The underage player base will face a time-limit to ensure health welfare, reported Zee News. The report further states that the user interface will also be tweaked and the usual background will be changed to a virtual simulation training ground.
Though confirmed, the creators of the game haven’t set an official date for the release of the game in India and said that “more information on the launch of PUBG MOBILE INDIA will be released at a later date.”
PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government on 4 September citing security issues. It was one of the most popular mobile multiplayer game with over 50 million daily active users.
