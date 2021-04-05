Why Are Semiconductor Chips in Short Supply & Can It Affect You?

If you’re wondering what caused a delay in the release of iPhone 12 and why finding the latest consoles for PlayStation 5 has been so difficult, blame it on the global semiconductor chip shortage.

With the onset of coronavirus pandemic, higher demand for mobile phones, laptops and the usage of internet has increased the requirement for semiconductor chips. From non availability of consoles to delayed car deliveries, businesses across the globe are facing shortage in the supply of semiconductor microchips.

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics , one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumers electronics said that the world is grappling with the fallout from a ‘serious imbalance’ in semiconductors globally.

Earlier, in February US President Joe Biden pledged to address the shortage which had forced US automakers and other manufacturers to cut production and alarmed the White House and members of Congress.

But, what’s causing this scarcity and why should you care? Here’s everything we know.