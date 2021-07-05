Why is Jeff Bezos Stepping Down as Amazon CEO & What's Next for Him?

World's richest man and the founder of Amazon.com, Jeff Bezos has stepped down from the position of CEO, after 27 years of steering the company. Bezos will now take over as Amazon’s executive chairman and continue to be its biggest shareholder.

He has handed over the CEO reins to Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Jassy is one of Bezos’ most trusted colleagues and was widely seen as his successor, ever since he started accompanying Bezos to all his meetings way back in 2003.