Andy Jassy Succeeds Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO: Who is He?

Amazon's web services chief Andy Jassy will take over as the company's chief executive officer on Monday, 5 July.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Amazon's web services chief Andy Jassy will take over as the company's chief executive officer on Monday, 5 July after Bezos announced that he would step down as the CEO of the firm in February.
This comes as Bezos boards Blue Origin's – the rocket company he founded – first human spaceflight this month.
Jassy, who is a long-trusted associate of Bezos, will overlook the inventions at the technology firm and head Amazon's response to possible regulations on big tech – as administrations around the world probe whether they have acquired too much power.
The 53-year-old spent his childhood in Scarsdale, an affluent New York suburb, and went on to pursue government studies at Harvard.
After getting his degree, Jassy moved to New York with the hopes of becoming a sportscaster and had stints at ABC sports and Fox, but left soon to pursue a degree at Harvard Business School.
Passionate about music and the firm's entry into the music business, Jassy joined the music department soon after, and by 2003, was working on an outline for the company's web services, Bloomberg reported.
The 53-year-old also champions the ethos of Amazon of putting customers first, moving fast and being economical. According to the report, Jassy mirrors Bezos's competitiveness and skepticism for conventional wisdom.
Andy's ascension also comes days after Amazon revised its leadership principles, directing managers to lead with empathy and consider employee and societal welfare when making decisions, Bloomberg reported.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 05 Jul 2021,01:09 PM IST