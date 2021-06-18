Which Social Audio App Has the Best Content Moderation Policy?

Music platform Spotify has launched an audio-based platform called Greenroom on Thursday, 17 June, which rivals the popular category of live-streaming voice chat apps such as Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces.

Greenroom allows listeners to tune in to rooms and participate in live conversations. The creator of the room controls who speaks in the room.

Spotify features music, sports, and culture as topics of discussion, although a user can create a room about any topic.