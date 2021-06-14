Govt Prying on Clubhouse Rooms, Violating App’s Terms of Services

Indian government agencies have reportedly started spying on live voice chat rooms of the invite-only app Clubhouse.

Sources told The Hindu that India's top central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing, National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and Central Board of Direct Taxes, have been tracking the Clubhouse rooms.

Clubhouse is an invite-only social networking platform that allows users to exchange audio clips instead of images, videos or messages. The application has been developed by Rohan Seth and Paul Davison.

The app was launched on the Google Play Store in India on 21 May and has managed to cross more than one million downloads after making its long awaited debut.