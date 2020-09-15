WhatsApp New Sticker Pack, Wallpaper Dimming Toggle Tipped in Beta

WhatsApp is reported to add several updates to its wallpapers and also introduce a new stock pack called Usagyuun, reported NDTV. The report cites WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta. According to the report, the new sticker pack was found in the latest WhatsApp 2.20.200.6 beta for Android and has been created by Quan Inc. The size of the sticker pack is listed to be at 3.5 MB.

The new sticker pack named Usagyuun.

The latest update also introduces a new Wallpaper Dimming feature which enables the user to control the opacity of the wallpaper in chats. To dim the wallpaper, a toggle switch will be added to bottom of the app screen.

New wallpaper dimming feature tipped to be introduced in new WhatsApp Android update.

Swiping the toggle left or right will change the opacity of the wallpaper. The report states that this feature is still under development and will be available in a future update. The new WhatsApp Beta for Android update takes care of the vulnerability in the 'Storage Usage' section that made the app crash when users tried to open the section.