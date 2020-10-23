WhatsApp Announces You Can Mute Chats Forever, Memes Galore

Online messaging app WhatsApp has introduced an 'Always' mute option that will allow you to mute the notifications of a WhatsApp chat or a group forever. The messaging platform used to provide three mute options - 8 Hours, 1 Week, and 1 Year, but now instead of a year, you can mute a chat permanently. This feature is available for everyone on both Android and iOS devices as well as the web version.

Needless to say, Twitter sparked memes and took digs at the family groups.

