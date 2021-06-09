What Is Anom App? How Did FBI Use It to Arrest Drug Peddlers?

The idea for the operation came after two other encrypted platforms were taken down by law enforcement agencies, leaving criminal gangs in the market for new secure apps.

The FBI then distributed Anom among the criminal underworld via informants, giving other criminals the confidence to use the platform.

"You had to know a criminal to get hold of one of these customised phones. The phones couldn't ring or email. You could only communicate with someone on the same platform," said the Australian Police .

Alleged drug trafficker Hakan Ayik was the key to the sting who recommended the app to his criminal associates after being given a handset by undercover officers, the police explained.

The police said that after the operation was uncovered, Ayik was "best off handing himself into us" as soon as possible, as he may be in danger himself, having helped the FBI with their sting.

At least 12,000 encrypted devices were used by around 300 criminal syndicates in more than 100 countries.