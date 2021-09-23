Volkswagen Launches Mid-Size SUV Taigun in India: Check Price and Features

Volkswagen Taigun launched in India. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: volkswagen.co.in)
German auto major Volkswagen (VW) on Thursday, 23 September, launched its new mid-size SUV 'Taigun' in India.
With this launch, the company is targeting to corner around 10 percent of the fast-growing mid-sized SUV market in India by next year, reported news agency PTI.
Here are the price details of different variants of Volkswagen Taigun.
Dynamic Comfortline - 1.0L TSI MT: Rs 10,49,900
Dynamic Highline - 1.0L TSI MT: Rs 12,79,900
Dynamic Highline - 1.0L TSI AT: Rs 14,09,900
Dynamic Topline - 1.0L TSI MT: Rs 14,56,900
Dynamic Topline - 1.0L TSI AT: Rs 15,90,900
Performance GT - 1.5L TSI EVO MT: Rs 14,99,900
Performance GT Plus - 1.5L TSI EVO DSG: Rs 17,49,900
Design
The new Volkswagen Taigun sports muscular elevated bonnet and Infinity LED Tail Lamps which runs from edge to edge.
It also features LED Chrome Step Grille and LED Head Lamps with Integrated DRLs.
Moreover, it also comes with electric sunroof.
Engine Variants
1.0L TSI Engine
Displacement: 999 cc (3 cylinders)
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual, 6 Speed Automatic,
Maximum Power: 115 PS (85 kW) @ 5000 – 5500 RPM
Maximum Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750 – 4500 RPM
1.5L TSI EVO
Dispalcement:1498 cc (4 cylinders)
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual, 7 Speed DSG
Maximum Power: 150 PS (110 kW) @5000 – 6000 RPM
Maximum Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600 – 3500 RPM
Colours
The new mid-size SUV is available in five colour variants: Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel Grey, and Reflex Silver.
For more details about the new Volkswagen Taigun, you can check the official website: volkswagen.co.in.
