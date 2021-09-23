Volkswagen Launches Mid-Size SUV Taigun in India: Check Price and Features

The new Volkswagen Taigun is available at a starting price of Rs 10,49,900 (ex-showroom).
Volkswagen Taigun launched in India. Image used for representational purposes. 

(Photo: volkswagen.co.in)

German auto major Volkswagen (VW) on Thursday, 23 September, launched its new mid-size SUV 'Taigun' in India.

With this launch, the company is targeting to corner around 10 percent of the fast-growing mid-sized SUV market in India by next year, reported news agency PTI.

Volkswagen Taigun: Price in India

Here are the price details of different variants of Volkswagen Taigun.

  • Dynamic Comfortline - 1.0L TSI MT: Rs 10,49,900

  • Dynamic Highline - 1.0L TSI MT: Rs 12,79,900

  • Dynamic Highline - 1.0L TSI AT: Rs 14,09,900

  • Dynamic Topline - 1.0L TSI MT: Rs 14,56,900

  • Dynamic Topline - 1.0L TSI AT: Rs 15,90,900

  • Performance GT - 1.5L TSI EVO MT: Rs 14,99,900

  • Performance GT Plus - 1.5L TSI EVO DSG: Rs 17,49,900

Volkswagen Taigun: Features

Design

  • The new Volkswagen Taigun sports muscular elevated bonnet and Infinity LED Tail Lamps which runs from edge to edge.

  • It also features LED Chrome Step Grille and LED Head Lamps with Integrated DRLs.

  • Moreover, it also comes with electric sunroof.

Engine Variants

1.0L TSI Engine

  • Displacement: 999 cc (3 cylinders)

  • Transmission: 6 Speed Manual, 6 Speed Automatic,

  • Maximum Power: 115 PS (85 kW) @ 5000 – 5500 RPM

  • Maximum Torque: 178 Nm @ 1750 – 4500 RPM

1.5L TSI EVO

  • Dispalcement:1498 cc (4 cylinders)

  • Transmission: 6 Speed Manual, 7 Speed DSG

  • Maximum Power: 150 PS (110 kW) @5000 – 6000 RPM

  • Maximum Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600 – 3500 RPM

Colours

The new mid-size SUV is available in five colour variants: Curcuma Yellow, Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel Grey, and Reflex Silver.

For more details about the new Volkswagen Taigun, you can check the official website: volkswagen.co.in.

