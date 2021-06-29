Vaccine Registration Targeted by Fake Apps: How to Stay Safe?

Cybersecurity company McAfee in its report on Monday, 28 June, said that India is among the top targets for fake apps and malware promising COVID-19 vaccinations.

“With most of the world still anxious about COVID and getting vaccinated, cybercriminals are targeting these fears with bogus apps, text messages, and social media invitations. Malware and malicious links hidden inside these fakes display ads and try to steal banking information and credentials,” wrote the report’s authors.