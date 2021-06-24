Outsourcing CoWIN’s Technology A ‘Premature’ Move: Experts

An open API refers to a publicly available application programming interface (API) that provides developers access to a proprietary software application.

While CoWIN has introduced several updates to stop automation of scheduling a vaccine slot, it seems that bots continue to abuse the API, despite several measures taken by the digital platform.

"Let’s face it. The platform is not bereft of bugs. The platform boasts of 300 million registered users. In terms of scalability, the platform has handled close to 30,000 vaccine transactions per second. It is too early to put CoWIN in the league of UPI’s success story,” said Chandra.

Echoing similar sentiments, Kazim Rizvi, Founding Director of The Dialogue, a privacy policy think tank believes that there are efforts to curb/rectify the errors in data entry etc, and there are also concerns regarding usage of bots for booking. These challenges need to be addressed as we move towards universal coverage.