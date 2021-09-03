Upgrading to Windows 11 – But At the Cost of Security and Privacy

Ever since Microsoft announced Windows 11, the company has been bugged with questions on minimum system requirements and hardware compatibility for which the company introduced a PC Health Check application on its website.

This application scans your PC with hardware and CPU requirements, and checks if your system is compatible for Windows 11.

However, the application turned to be a disaster, as users with older PCs were indicated that they would not be getting a Windows 11 update, ever.

After which, several fans were outraged. Responding to the backlash, Microsoft explained that Windows 11 will require a special hardware component called Trusted Platform Module Version 2.0(TPM) —usually available in latest PC models —without which PCs won't be able to run the latest Windows.