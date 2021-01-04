Two Foldable Apple iPhones Pass Foxconn Durability Test: Report 

Apple could be stepping into the foldable smartphone arena this year as a GizmoChina report states that two of its prototype Apple iPhones have passed Foxconn durability test.

According to the report, the phones are similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola Razr. Only Samsung and Motorola have successfully entered the commercial foldable smartphone market and its competitors may soon be entering it as well.

According to YouTuber Jon Prosser, Apple is working on a clamshell-like folding iPhone and may launch it in 2023. The YouTuber also shared a concept image of the foldable Apple iPhone.

Samsung has come out with two versions of the foldable smartphones with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Samsung Z Fold 2 5G. These first two generation devices have already exceeded a lot of expectations and have improved overtime with software updates.