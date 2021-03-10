Twitter Spaces Vs Clubhouse: Which App Is Safer?

Microblogging platform Twitter announced Twitter Spaces, soon after the invite-only platform Clubhouse took the internet by storm after Billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk joined it.

Both the apps Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces may seem very similar as they both are audio based and offer same features more or less. However, the major difference lies in how these applications store your voice data.

Here is a look at how these apps store and manage your conversation data.