Twitter Rolls Out Bitcoin Tipping, Super Follows and More

Twitter on Thursday, 23 September, introduced a number of new initiatives including support for tipping with crypto, and a fund to pay some users who host audio chat rooms on its Spaces feature.
Here's everything Twitter announced at the Global product launch on Thursday
Tips lets you send and receive one-time payments using third-party services.
Since May, only a small group of people in the US have had access to Tips, but starting Thursday, Twitter rolled out Tips globally on iOS, with Android coming soon, so everyone can send tips from now on.
"We’re adding more payment services to Tips and people can now tip with Bitcoin using Strike – a payments application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that allows people to send and receive Bitcoin free and instantly," said microblogging platform Twitter in a blog post.
When you enable Tips on your profile, you can now also add your Bitcoin address. People can copy your address and paste it into a Bitcoin wallet of their choice to send you a payment directly.
Super follows is a monthly subscription service so creators can charge for access to an extra level of content like behind-the-scenes thoughts and private conversations, and followers can get more of the content they love. Twitter says that it will roll out Super Follows globally soon.
Over the next few months, Spaces will add new features including:
Recording and replays so people can experience Spaces conversations after they happen. Coming soon.
Improved discovery with ways to find more Spaces at the top of your timeline or in dedicated locations. Coming soon.
Twitter will continue to roll out access to Ticketed Spaces to give hosts the option to set prices and audience size to get compensated for the experiences they create.
Safety Mode: New safety mode will auto-block accounts similar to the ones you’ve blocked already, so you don’t have to do all the work.
Heads Up: Sometimes you want to know who’s in the room and what’s the vibe, before you jump in. Twitter will be soon experimenting with giving people a heads up before they join a potentially heated discussion.
Automated Accounts: Twitter recently started testing profile labels for automated accounts, so people know if they’re talking to a real person or a bot.
Word filters: Sometimes, there are specific words people do not want to see in their replies, so Twitter is exploring new ways people can filter out unwanted speech in their replies - stopping targeted name calling or emojis.
Remove yourself from a convo: Soon, you’ll also be able to remove yourself from a convo that you don’t want to be in. The person who @mentioned you won’t be notified that you’ve quietly left the thread.
