Twitter Rolls Out Bitcoin Tipping, Super Follows and More

Tips lets you send and receive one-time payments using third-party services.

Since May, only a small group of people in the US have had access to Tips, but starting Thursday, Twitter rolled out Tips globally on iOS, with Android coming soon, so everyone can send tips from now on.

"We’re adding more payment services to Tips and people can now tip with Bitcoin using Strike – a payments application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that allows people to send and receive Bitcoin free and instantly," said microblogging platform Twitter in a blog post.

When you enable Tips on your profile, you can now also add your Bitcoin address. People can copy your address and paste it into a Bitcoin wallet of their choice to send you a payment directly.