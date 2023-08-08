OnePlus Ace 2 Pro To Be Launched on 16 August 2023: Features and Specifications

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be launched on 16 August 2023. Details here.
(Photo: OnePlus)
According to a post by Li Jie (OnePlus China President) on Weibo, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be launched in China on 16 August 2023. The flagship smartphone will be a successor to the already available OnePlus Ace 2 with improved features and specifications.
According to the teaser images released by the company, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Let us read about the features, specs, and pricing details of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro gaming flagship smartphone below.
The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be launched in China on 16 August 2023.
The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be launched in China during an official launch event which is scheduled at 2:30 pm (local) and 12 pm (IST).
As of now there is no information about all the confirmed features and specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro flagship smartphone. However, as per teaser images, some of the features and specs are:
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
24 GB RAM LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage.
We know OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will have a new architecture of its VC cooling to increase the total area of heat-dissipating materials to over 9,000 sq.mm. We also saw some images, now confirmed by the official teaser, that the Ace 2 Pro will have the same overall design as its vanilla sibling (Source: gsmarena.com).
As of now there is no information about the price of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
