TVS Raider 125 Launched in India: Check Price and Features

TVS Motor Company on Thursday, 16 September, launched its new motorcycle 'TVS Raider'. The new motorcycle comes with a 125cc engine.

"We are happy to add a new global motorcycle platform to our portfolio with the TVS Raider, which is designed for the young, digitally native Gen Z. True to its target segment, it is equipped with cutting-edge in vehicle and connected technology," said KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company.