Ola S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooter Sale Begins: How to Purchase it Online

(Photo: olaelectric.com)
Cab service provider Ola on Wednesday, 8 September, commenced the sale of the Ola electric scooter. The purchase window opened at 6 pm.
Ola launched its first electric scooter on 15 August in India. It will be available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro.
However, Ola electric started pre-bookings for the electric scooter online on 15 July 2021. Customers can still reserve Ola electric scooter for Rs 499 on olaelectric.com.
Ola electric has priced the S1 variant at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom), whereas, the S1 Pro model will be available at a price of Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom).
Ola S1 and S1 Pro Electric Scooter can be purchased online by the customers who have already reserved it. They can login on Ola Electric's official website: olaelectric.com, and proceed with the purchasing process.
"Purchasing early gets you priority delivery," reads the official website of Ola electric. The purchasing window will remain open till the stock lasts.
Sign in on the official website of Ola Electric: olaelectric.com
Select the colour and model Ola S1 and S1 Pro
Pay the advance amount or apply for loan
You will be allotted a delivery date
Pay the remaining amount (few days before shipment) if non-financed or complete the loan agreement if financed before your scooter is shipped to you
Ola will start the home-delivery of the scooter from October 2021 onwards.
