TikTok Rival Firms Open to Hiring Employees Fired by ByteDance

Made in India video sharing platforms have already started planning to hire ex-TikTok employees.
Tik Tok Music Video App: The live video streaming platform belongs to ByteDance. | (Photo: The Quint)

After Chinese giant ByteDance decided to slash its staff in India, several Indian social networking companies have come forward to lend a helping hand to TikTok employees, who may be affected by the company’s decision, reported Hindustan Times.

According to IANS, The decision was taken just after the Indian government retained the ban on TikTok and other Chinese apps.
Made in India video sharing platforms like 'Khabri' and 'Indus App Bazaar,’ have already started planning to hire former TikTok employees.

Gurugram-based Khabri on Friday, 29 January, said it was looking to ramp up its team by recruiting people from the talent pool hit by the Chinese apps ban in India, including employees from ByteDance’s platform TikTok.

Dushyant Kohli, COO, Khabri, told The Quint, "Ex-Tik Tok employees are relevant for us as we are in a similar, knowledge-based field. We are leading the pack for knowledge-based audio content in Hindi. So, we welcome their (job) applications, to be a part of team Khabri and serve the next billion users from Bharat."

Happily, for Tik Tok employees, Indus App Bazaar, another mobile application platform, is also keen on hiring them.

“This is an opportunity for app developers to expand their product and marketing teams. Indian app makers should look at hiring these employees to accelerate growth, drive engagement and retention. A locally empowered team will cultivate a movement to help build an enhanced app store ecosystem and its institutions”
Rohit Utmani, Head of Product, Indus App Bazaar

