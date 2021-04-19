This Video Perfectly Explains Why The 5G Hype is Worth It

Now that Airtel has successfully demonstrated and orchestrated LIVE 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad city, it looks like it’s only a matter of time before this will be rolled out across other parts of India.

So why exactly is there all this hype about 5G? Well, for starters, thanks to the ability to provide high Gbps bandwidth with ultra-low latency, 5G can pave the virtual highway for different sectors to run their online services at never-before-seen speeds, thus putting most Indian cities on the coveted map of 5G-enabled regions.

Whether we are talking about revolutionizing healthcare, smart vehicles, lag-free gaming, highly immersive online shopping, seamless content streaming in 4K or even 8K, 5G can make all of these possible, as long as you have access to a 5G-enabled device.

To learn more about the benefits of 5G, check out the video above.